Police release surveillance video of belly-crawling bandit wanted for burglarizing a smoke shop in northwest Houston

HOUSTON—Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a smoke shop in northwest Houston.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 16, at 4 a.m. in the 4800 block of West 34th Street.

According to police, the man broke into the smoke shop and belly crawled towards the cash register. He stole $1,000 in money and merchandise before escaping on foot.

Police said witnesses have reported seeing the man riding a bike in the area.

He is described as having dark hair and he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He has lots of tattoos on both of his arms.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.