Teen injured during argument at Spring Branch apartment on Labor Day, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after an argument turned violent Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the Spring Branch area.

HPD responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Crestdale Drive about 2:20 p.m.

Eyvi Eduardo Colorado, 19, and another person were arguing in the parking lot when the other man pulled out a pistol. The suspect reportedly fired one time, hitting the teen in the abdomen.

The alleged shooter then hit Colorado over the head with the gun before running off, police said.

Colorado was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, but he was later transferred to Memorial Hermann Hospital by paramedics.

Anyone with information related to the case should call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.