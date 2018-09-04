Tropical Storm Gordon expected to strengthen before second landfall late Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The clock is ticking until Tropical Storm Gordon makes its second landfall.

This time, as a hurricane.

Gordon is moving quickly though the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit cities along the coast of Mississippi and Alabama as a category one hurricane late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

A voluntary evacuation has been ordered in Grand Isle, Louisiana, Mayor David Camardelle announced on the town's Facebook page on Monday.

Residents along the coast line should not let their guard down even if Gordon doesn't reach hurricane strength and remains a tropical storm at landfall.

Closer to home, Galveston business owners along the strand are cleaning up after flood waters washed them out on Labor Day. Heavy downpours made their way in from the Gulf, prompting flash-flooding and street closures.

By Tuesday, water on the roads had receded and shops were open again.