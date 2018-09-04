WATCH: HCCD launches new home development program

Posted 10:09 AM, September 4, 2018

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Land Bank members announced the launch of the New Home Development Program, which aims to construct affordable, single-family homes for low- to moderate-income home buyers.  These special lots are available in several Houston communities including Acres Home, Gulfton, Second Ward, Third Ward and Near Northside.