WATCH LIVE: HPD officials discuss arrest of suspected MS-13 gang members accused of stabbing man to death

HOUSTON — At least four suspects have been arrested and charged following the stabbing death of a man in Gulfcrest area back in June, according to the Houston Police Department.

Marlon A. Miranda, 19, Wilson J. Ventura-Mejia, 22; Miguel Aguilar-Ochoa, 33; and Carlos Elias Henriquez-Torres, 18, are suspected members of the notorious MS-13 gang.

The suspects are accused of killing Victor Castro-Martinez, 25, on June. 7.

The victim’s body was found in the wooded area of a city park in the 6700 block of Long Drive.

Further investigation led to the identities of at least four suspects involved in the killing.