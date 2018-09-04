Week in Music: Houston Symphony’s ‘Rebels, Raiders & Superman,’ Luke Bryan and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON —You know we love to keep you up on the good stuff. Check out the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! There are also plenty of new music releases to kick off your summer and some great milestone celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to see what's popping this week!

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Houston Symphony performs "Rebels, Raiders & Superman: A Tribute to John Williams" at The Woodlands Pavilion

Friday, Sept. 7

Luke Bryan at The Woodlands Pavilion

Alice in Chains at Revention Music Center

Dru Hill at House of Blue