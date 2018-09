HOUSTON — Houston police and national investigators are searching for an older teen who may be in need of medical attention.

Nicholas Keeble, 18, was reported missing from the Houston area Saturday.

The teen is 5 feet 10 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, investigators said.

Anyone with information about Keeble is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Houston Police Department at 1-713-884-3131.