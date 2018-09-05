Famous rap lyric signs popping up all over Houston— and they’re here to stay!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — You've heard the rhymes, but have you seen the signs? Purple signs with H-town rap lyrics are popping up all over the city!

And for the New York artist behind the project, Jay Shells, every rhyme has a reason.

Normally, he sells the street signs online for $100 each. But, from time to time, he takes a few and puts them in their proper location.

He's hit up New York, Los Angeles, Philly and Atlanta. However, his project would not be complete without Houston.

The only problem is as soon as shells shows off his creations on Instagram. Fans go and snatch the signs and keep 'em for themselves.

Some good news though, Shells says the Houston city officials have already reached out to make his rap signs a permanent installation.