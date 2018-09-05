Flix Fix: Peppermint, Juliet Naked, The Bookshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — As Hollywood prepares for the fall award season, it’s a slow week of new releases at the theater. Jennifer Garner returns to her butt kicking roots with revenge thriller Peppermint. Can the former Alias star and failed Elektra superhero provide a reason to hit the box office this weekend? AP Award winning film critic Dustin Chase has that reviews. Plus, Ethan Hawke’s third film of 2018 is also playing, Juliet Naked co-starring Rose Byrne and Chris O’Dowd. Also expanding into cinemas this weekend is stylish and transportive indie The Bookshop with Emily Mortimer and Patricia Clarkson. Your guide to weekend entertainment starts here on Flix Fix only at CW39.