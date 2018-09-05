Four arrested in overnight raid of alleged meth compound with Mexican drug cartel ties in San Jacinto County, deputies say 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUS TON — A suspected meth compound with alleged ties to the Mexican drug cartel was raided under the dark of night Wednesday near the Cleveland area, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office.

The SWAT operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects: Monica Rodriguez-Tover, 43, Reymundo Casas, 17, Samantha Casas, 21, and Jose Angel Maranon Sr., 57.

All four suspects are accused of manufacturing meth and selling the drugs to inmates at the San Jacinto County Jail. Investigators said the suspects made drops around San Jacinto County for "trusties" to pick up and take back to the jail.

Other than narcotics, officers seized guns, ammunition and swords during the raid. According to deputies, roosters and malnourished dogs were also found on the property, suggesting cockfighting may have taken place at the location.

The compound had been under investigation and surveillance for quite some time, according to local officials. The warrant was executed with assistance from tactical officers with the Harris County and Montgomery County sheriff's offices.

When sunrise came, officers continued their investigation.