Gordon downgraded to depression as Hurricane Florence strengthens in Atlantic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gordon is responsible for at least one death so far. A young child was killed in Pensacola, Florida when a huge oak tree fell on top of a mobile home, there. Authorities removed the small body from the wreckage as fierce winds and heavy rain pounded the gulf coast.

Even though Gordon has been downgraded to a tropical depression, he's still packing quite a punch, along with the potential for life-threatening storm surges.

Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border Tuesday leaving thousands without power. Louisiana's governor activated 350 national guard members and according to the National Hurricane Center, Gordon could drop as much as 12 inches from Florida to Arkansas through Thursday.

Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on the Atlantic now, too, and the season's first major hurricane named Florence.

As of early Wednesday morning, she was about two thousand miles from shore, but Florence was already blowing 125 mph winds. It may be too soon to push the panic button, but Hurricane Florence is just getting started and she may have friends.

The NHC is tracking other systems slowly developing over the Atlantic.

No question, we're in the midst of hurricane season, again!

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.