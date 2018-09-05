× HFD: Baby boy left at church with umbilical cord attached, safely dropped off at fire station in northeast Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Fire Department is investigating after a baby boy was left at a church and brought to a fire station Wednesday in northeast Houston.

Around 4 a.m. the baby boy was dropped off at Fire Station 63 on Will Clayton Parkway.

According to HFD, a church member brought the baby to the fire station and told them that she had found the baby at the church.

The baby still had its umbilical cord attached and was taken to the hospital, HFD said.

This is an ongoing investigation.