Homeless man allegedly high on 'Kush causes another homeless man to get hit by car after he threw his belongings in the street

HOUSTON— A homeless man is behind bars after going on a rampage at a homeless encampment in southwest Houston Wednesday and causing a man to get hit by a car.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 3500 block of Fountain View Drive around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, a homeless man, who, was allegedly high on the street drug “Kush” became irate and started throwing items belonging to the other encampment residents in the street. Every time one of the residents would run to get something out of the road the man would toss something else, causing them to have to run back into the street. At some point one of the men ran to retrieve a chair and was struck by a blue car. The driver of the vehicle called police and waited for them to arrive.

The victim was taken to Southwest Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.