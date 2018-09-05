Houston forecast: Wet weather trend to keep temps low next few days

HOUSTON-- We will have the privilege to see some slight relief from the heat as scattered showers will continue to keep the temperatures in the lower-90s over the next few days -- and we'll take that! Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives us the latest weather forecast.
