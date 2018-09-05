Man caught on video robbing Katz Boutique in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local police released surveillance footage Wednesday of a man robbing a Katz Boutique at gunpoint in northeast Houston.

The suspect targeted the store at 14707 Eastex Freeway just before midnight on Aug. 19.

Investigators said the man acted like a customer before walking up to the enclosed counter to ask an employee for assistance. When the worker opened the door, which leads to the register and safe, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and forced his way into the back office.

The suspect forced the employee to open the register and the safe and removed the money.

He then left the boutique on foot, police said.

Police are now searching for a man between 35 to 50 years old, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a beard and long dreadlocks with yellow highlights. Investigators added the man had a large gap in his front teeth.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.