Pearland PD sergeant charged with invasive visual recording

PEARLAND, Texas — A sergeant with the Pearland Police Department resigned Wednesday after being charged in a criminal investigation.

Jon Matherne, 52, was charged with invasive visual recording after police were notified about the investigation on Aug. 22.

Matherne had been employed by the city since 1996, and most recently, was positioned as a patrol sergeant.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Brazoria County Jail.

His bond is set at $3,000.

The incident in question is still under investigation.