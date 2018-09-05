× Police question if woman’s death was suicide or homicide after her body is found in ditch under Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found lying in a ditch next to a railroad track under the Eastex Freeway Tuesday.

Around 6 p.m. police were alerted to a body near the railroad tracks in the 3700 block of Bennington at Bleker Street.

According to police, the woman’s body was found with injuries and in a position that leads them to believe that she came from above the freeway. They are now investigating whether she jumped, was pushed or fell.

A medical examiner is working to determine the woman’s identity and how long she has been deceased.