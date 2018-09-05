Political Cheat Sheet: Kavanaugh’s confirmation, social media giants grilled in latest hearing, Marco Rubio vs. Alex Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kavanaugh's confirmation circus continues

Under the big top, on Capitol Hill, the second day of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings got underway with more protest interruptions at every turn.

Kavanaugh tried to hold his ground under intense grilling from Democrats.

"Can a sitting president be required to respond to a subpoena?" Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., asked.

"I can't give you an answer on that hypothetical question," Kavanaugh responded. "Each of the eight justices who are currently sitting on the Supreme Court, when they were in my seat, declined to decide potential hypothetical cases."

At another point, the judge got grilled repeatedly by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

"President Trump claims he has an absolute right to pardon himself," Leahy laid out.

"The question of self-pardons is something I've never analyzed," Kavanaugh retorted.

Kavanaugh later commented on the presidency itself.

"No one is above the law in our constitutional system," he pointed out. "Federalist 69— Hamilton makes clear all the ways that the Executive Branch as designed by the framers of the Constitution was different from the monarchy."

And the president weighed in from the oval office.

"You're never going to find better in terms of talent or intellect than what you have in Brett Kavanaugh," Trump declared.

Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz even even joined forces to tag-team an op-ed in the Dallas Morning News, calling on colleagues to "stop the trash talking" against Trump's High Court nominee.

Social media giants grilled in latest Senate Intelligence Committee hearing

More political theater was underway in another hearing for the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Social media bosses from Twitter and Facebook took the hot seats, while Google's parent company Alphabet's head chief was invited but was a no-show.

The social media giants came under fire for allowing foreign accounts to have influence in the United States, especially in the 2016 election.

"We were too slow to spot this, and too slow to act," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg admitted.

Fake social media accounts also have been a problem.

"We're identifying and challenging eight to 10 million suspicious accounts every week," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey insisted.

But algorithms treating Conservatives differently than others also came under fire.

"I'm skeptical that ultimately you'll be able to truly address this challenge on your own," Sen. Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said. "I believe Congress is going to have to act."

Sen. Marco Rubio vs. Alex Jones

there was no ignoring the circus sideshow of a spat between Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Right Wing commentator kingpin Alex Jones— all caught on camera.

During an interview with CNBC, the Florida senator kept getting interrupted by Jones.

"Who are you? I swear to God I don't know who this guy is," Rubio finally lashed out.

"Tens of millions of views- better than Rush Limbaugh," Jones described his Conservative show, 'Info Wars.' "He knows who 'Info Wars' is. Look at this joke over here, 'hey, your new platform didn't work. "

"Hey, don't touch me again, man. I'm asking you not to touch me," Rubio warned Jones.

"I just patted you nicely," Jones insisted.

"I don't know you, man. I don't know who you are," Rubio continued. "I gotta go to committee. You guys can talk to this clown over here." Jones just laughed.

Despite Rubio's remark, at no point during the circus did anyone have to say "bring on the clowns!"

They were everywhere!