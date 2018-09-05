× Pregnant woman survives hit-and-run in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for a driver accused of hitting a pregnant woman and leaving the scene in southwest Houston Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Fountain View Drive.

According to police, the woman was crossing Fountain View at the Southwest Freeway when she was struck by an unknown type vehicle.

The woman, who is three months pregnant, was transported to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the woman may be homeless and living in the homeless encampment under the 59 Southwest Freeway.

This was the second incident involving a person being hit by a car at the Fountain View intersection with three hours.