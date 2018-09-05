Suspects wanted after man with critical gunshot wound stumbles into northeast Harris County restaurant, deputies say 

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two possible suspects and a getaway car after a man was critically injured during a shooting on Labor Day in northeast Houston.

Deputies were dispatched to the Los Charros Tex-Mex Restaurant in the 11100 block of Bentley around 9:50 a.m. after the victim stumbled into the business saying a man had shot him. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Investigators said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when the suspects pulled up in a gold-colored Honda sedan with paper tags. One suspect approached the victim and an altercation ensued, during which the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crime Unit at 713-221-6000