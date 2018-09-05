× Two Houston-area friends are going viral for pranking McDonald’s in a very diverse way

HOUSTON— Two friends decided to take matters into their own hands by pranking a McDonald’s restaurant into adding more diversity to their décor.

Jevh Maravilla and Christian Toledo was visiting a McDonald’s in Pearland when they noticed that none of the posters included Asian influence.

That’s when the dynamic duo hatched a super- size plan.

Maravilla went on the hunt for the perfect look and found an old Mickey D’s uniform shirt at a Goodwill Store. After a quick photo shoot, and some editing, they had created the perfect McDonald’s poster complete with the golden arches and the signature fries.

To seal the deal, Maravilla posed as a Regional Interior Coordinator in charge of store décor and secretly hung the poster on the restaurant’s wall.

The video of the parnksters waqas posted to Maravilla’s YouTube page @Jevholution where is has been viewed more than half a million times.

So what happened after the friends were caught? Nothing!

The restaurant owner is now one of the pranksters biggest fans and openly applauded them for their creativity.

“We take pride in highlighting diversity in every aspect of our restaurants. We applaud these students’ creativity and hope to see them in our restaurants again soon,” the owner said.

And apparently, McDonald’s isn’t the only one ‘lovin it’… because the poster is still up fifty days later.