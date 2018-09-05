VIDEO: 3 suspects wanted after violent robbery at pizza shop in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for the violent robbery of a pizza restaurant Saturday in southeast Houston.

The incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. at the Villa Roma Pizza, located at 2123 Holly Hall.

According to police, three men armed with handguns entered the restaurant and immediately jumped the counter and demanded money from the cashier. The suspects pointed their weapons at the employee’s and demanded more money money.

Two of the suspects ran out of the restaurant while the third man robbed a pizza delivery man who was returning.

The men fled in a white car.

All of the men were wearing masks and is described as being 20 to 22 years old. The first suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie and black pants. The second suspect was wearing a red hoodie and black pants. The third suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.