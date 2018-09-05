VIDEO: Man uses force to rob cell phone store in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to identify a man caught on surveillance video robbing a cell phone store in the Northline area.

The suspect is accused of targeting the Boost Mobile in the 200 block of E. Little York at noon on May 21.

Investigators said the man approached an employee at the front counter— at first, posing as a customer— before forcibly grabbed the employee by the shirt and demanded the money from the safe.

Fearing for her own safety, the employee complied with the suspect’s demands and opened the safe.

Police said the suspect left the store on foot.

The suspect is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, standing around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing between 165 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a baseball cap, gray hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org.