× HPD: Man arrested after carjacking woman, leading police on short chase in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department arrested a man Thursday following a carjacking and a short police chase in southeast Houston.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Reed Road.

According to police, a woman was inside her apartment complex when a man approached her with a gun and took her keys and her car. The woman immediately called the police and gave a description of the man and the vehicle.

While officers were in route to the scene, they spotted the vehicle and followed in pursuit. When they tried to pull the man over, he increased speed and turned onto Holmes Road, not knowing the road is under construction and dead ends at the train tracks.

The driver was unable to stop in time and crashed into the cement bolder between the tracks and 610 freeway.

The man jumped out of the vehicle and tried to get away on foot, but was apprehended.

One of the patrol cars was damaged, but no officers were injured.