Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — D'Eriq King is as dynamic a talent on the football field as you'll see. The UH junior quarterback started his Cougar career as a wide receiver and on special teams. Now, he's starting under center and making an impact with his arm and legs.

To see why this former Manvel High School star chose to play at UH, what his favorite food is and why Coach Major Applewhite sees a bit of himself in King, check out the Cougar Closeup video above!