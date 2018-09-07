× Elderly man charged in possible beating death of wife

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against an elderly man accused in the possible beating death of his wife.

Richard Engelbrink, 80, is charged with murder.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a person down call at a residence at 227 Faust Lane about 1 p.m. Thursday and found a woman being treated by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Reports indicate she may have suffered blunt force trauma.

Engelbrink was taken into custody without incident at a nearby location and subsequently charged.

The identity of the victim is pending notification to her family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.