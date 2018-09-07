Father stabs friend multiple times during argument over his baby’s diaper rash, deputies say

HOUSTON — An argument over an infant’s diaper rash early Friday resulted in a man being stabbed multiple times by the child’s father in west Houston, the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said.

Otis Russell Parks, 22, of Detroit is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The alleged victim is another 22-year-old man from the Philadelphia area, deputies said.

The dispute started when the victim tried to drop Parks, his girlfriend and the couple’s 7-week-old baby off near Highway 6 and Park Row shortly after midnight, according to investigators.

The victim claims he and the family were in the process of traveling to Mexico, but the trip was called off when the couple noticed the child’s skin condition. The argument between the two men escalated to a physical altercation, during which Parks allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest and throat.

The victim managed to escape during the alleged attack and was later found running northbound along Highway 6. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Deputies said Parks, who remained at the victim’s car with his child and girlfriend, was arrested without incident.

The child was placed into CPS care for the meantime.