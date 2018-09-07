Houston Happenings: Music Festival, Grandparents Day at Hermann Park, Houston Exotic Auto Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

2nd Annual Summer Music Festival at Four Seasons Hotel

The 2nd annual Summer Music Festival will be this Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel, located on Lamar Street.

The festival starts at 7 p.m.

Music lovers can enjoy live concert performances from DJ Baby Roo, poolside games and more at the festival.

The concert will be free to the public.

For more information, click here.

Grandparents Day Breakfast at Hermann Park

National Grandparents Day is this Sunday! Enjoy the day and treat your grandparents to breakfast at the Pinewood Cafe at Hermann Park.

The breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m.

After breakfast, families will be able to enjoy arts and crafts projects, a ride on the Hermann Park Railroad and a complimentary pedal boat ride on McGovern Lake.

Tickets for the event will start at $7.

For more information, click here.

Houston Exotic Auto Festival

The Houston Exotic Auto Festival is this Saturday at the Haras Hacienda.

The festival starts at 11 a.m.

Luxury Lifestyle EXPO and the auto festival will offer variety of magnificent brands from well known collectors such as Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and more.

Tickets for the event will start at $30.

For more information, click here.