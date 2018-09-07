HTownTakeover: UH Coogs are getting ready to kick off home opener against Arizona

HOUSTON — Cougars vs. Wildcats! University of Houston is hosting its home opener football game this Saturday against Arizona at the TDECU Stadium.

Kick off is at 11 a.m.

David Bassity, senior associate athletics director, gave morning dose’s Maggie Flecknoe and viewers a sneak peek of what Coog fans can expect at this Saturday’s game.

Bassity and UH's cheer squad shared with morning dose viewers Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver's new bobblehead.

In partnership with Aramark, Houston Athletics will have food trucks on Cullen Boulevard in Shasta Square prior to each home game. In addition, fans have concessions and food carts available throughout the stadium. Executive chef Charles Dunn gave Maggie and viewers a taste of the stadium's updated menu.

To view University of Houston's 2018-2019 football season schedule, visit www.UHCougars.com.

Take a look at UH's pregame pep rally:

Check out a cool chalk mural that UH students are creating outside of the TDECU Stadium: