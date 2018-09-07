Local realtor donates large percentage of commission to charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — September is National Childhood Cancer Month. Have you made a donation to help out?

Owner Wes Stoyanov of Luxury Homes Realty is donating a large portion of his commission to charity, about 40% to be exact!

Newsfix joined Stoyanov at the Periwinkle Foundation for children with cancer as he delivered an over-sized check and a very generous donation.

Every bit helps and $2,000 is nothing to shake a stick at. Way to go, Wes!

Stoyanov was the same realtor NewsFix told you about in June, who put a Katy house on the market for only $1. The two-story, 3,100 square foot gem ended up selling for $270,000. And that wasn't even the highest bid on the property.