Mac Miller dead after apparent drug overdose, reports say

HOUSTON — Mac Miller was found dead at his home Friday after suffering from an apparent drug overdose, according to TMZ.

The rap artist was reportedly found at his residence in San Fernando Valley, California, around noon.

He was 26.

Miller, whose real name is Malcom McCormick, was a self-taught musician from Pittsburgh who would eventually become a famous rapper and music producer.

In 2013, he launched his own record label “REMember Music” and entered into a distribution agreement with Warner Bros. During his career, Miller found commercial success with multiple albums such as “Blue Slide Park,” “Watching Movies with the Sound Off” and “GO:OD AM.”

Miller’s latest album, “Swimming,” was released on Aug. 3.

News of his passing prompted responses from fans as well as fellow rap artists Chance The Rapper and Wiz Khalifa.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Meanwhile, the most anticipated comment would be from pop star Ariana Grande, the artist’s former finance. During the couple’s highly publicized relationship, the artists collaborated on the hit song “The Way.”

They had been an item for about two years before splitting up in May of this year.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote of Miller in an Instagram story shortly after the split. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

She has yet to comment on his death.