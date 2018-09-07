Missing California teen found dead in Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX – The body of 19-year-old California woman Kiera Bergman was found in Arizona a month after she was reported missing, police said.

Bergman’s body was found Monday at 3 p.m. near state Route 85 and Hazen Road in West Valley, outside Phoenix, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials found her body and contacted Phoenix police.

Phoenix police homicide detectives are investigating and have not made any arrests in her death.

Bergman, from El Cajon, a city in San Diego County, was last seen at her home on 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road on August 4. She left her home and did not return.

Phoenix police arrested Bergman's ex-boyfriend on separate charges while interviewing him about Kiera's disappearance. A search of his car turned up several stolen IDs, KNXV reported. He was arrested and charged with 22 counts of aggravated felony theft and two counts of forgery.

Police have not given any indication that he has any connection to her disappearance.

Anyone with information about the investigation has been asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.