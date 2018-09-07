Pearland battalion chief fire marshal passes away

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland Battalion Chief Fire Marshal Greg Bozdech passed away Thursday afternoon surrounded by family and friends, according to city officials.

“He served the Pearland community selflessly and with a positive attitude for 11 years and will be deeply missed,” department officials said in a heartfelt announcement. “He was very approachable, helpful and loved serving the citizens of Pearland.”

Bozdech started his career at the Pearland Fire Department as a part-time fire inspector before being promoted to battalion chief a little more than 3 years ago. Officials said he was instrumental in starting the department’s K-9 Accelerant Detection Program along with many other accomplishments.

The conditions surrounding Bozdech’s death were not released.