Texas Children’s Hospital fires therapist accused of possession of child porn, hospital says 

HOUSTON — An employee at the Texas Children’s Hospital was recently fired after being charged with possession of child pornography, according to hospital officials Friday.

Carlo Carreon, 49, was taken into custody by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said illicit material was found on an electronic device belonging to Carreon.

The suspect was a respiratory therapist at the hospital.

“We are very troubled and deeply disappointed by this information and the employee was terminated when we became aware of the charges,” officials said in a statement.

He is currently being held at a Montgomery County Jail, where his bond is set at $1 million.

The sheriff’s office confirmed an investigation is still ongoing.