× Man stabbed in chest after an argument in Spring Branch

HOUSTON — A man was stabbed in the chest after an altercation with another man Saturday night, police said.

Shortly after 2a.m., Houston police were called to the 9100 block of Kempwood Dr. at Peppermill Rd.

According to police, the victim and another man may have had an argument over a parking spot because the apartments where they lived didn’t have enough spaces.

That’s when police allege the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The victim appeared to have known the suspect. He fled the scene, HPD said.