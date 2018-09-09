CT woman injured after mistaking dynamite for a candle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - A Connecticut woman is recovering in the hospital after officials say she mistakenly lit a stick of dynamite, thinking it was a candle.

It all happened when power went out in her neighborhood and she thought the previous owner had left candles in a drawer.

Chief Richard Thode of the Bridgeport Fire Department says, "It's a tragic accident, it really is. Something we can get out of this is that people should be prepared when we have power outages, they should have flashlights, glow sticks, things like that to really make sure that they can handle being without power for several hours."

The woman's husband and two kids were home at the time, but were not hurt.

Fire officials say they called in the state police bomb squad after learning there was a second device in the house, and they evacuated the victim's residence and surrounding houses.

Fortunately no one lost their lives, but it just begs one question. Why would anyone keep a stick of dynamite in a drawer?