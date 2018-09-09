× Former McCain campaign director dies during charity bike race

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — Ben Davol who served as a campaign director for John McCain died on Saturday morning while riding in the annual Closer to Free Ride in New Haven.

Yale New Haven Hospital issued the following statement:

Yale New Haven Hospital and the Closer to Free bike ride family were saddened to learn of the sudden passing of a 58 year old male rider during this morning’s annual ride. No other details are available at this time. Several participants told Channel 3 that a man suffered a heart attack in the general area of East Rock Park during the race.

Davol was a guest on Face The State in February of 2016.

Closer to Free Ride is an event held to raise funds for research and patient care at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.

The ride begins and finishes at the Yale Bowl and has five different race lengths – 10, 25, 40, 65, and 100 miles.