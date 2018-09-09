× HCSO: Man accidentally shoots himself while showing off a loaded gun

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot and killed himself while showing his friends a loaded gun in north Harris County.

Harris County deputies were called to a shooting in the 10200 block of Cora St. near Rainy River.

According to deputies, the victim was sitting in a car with three other men when he pulled out a gun. The friends told the victim to be careful, but he said the gun was unloaded. He pulled the trigger and he was struck in the neck

When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the three men in the car were being interviewed and no charges are expected to be filed.

The shooting remains under investigation by the HCSO and the District Attorney.