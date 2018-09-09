× HPD: Man dies after being shot multiple times at his home

HOUSTON — A man was found dead after being shot multiple times in his own yard Sunday morning in northwest Houston.

Around 2:15a.m., Houston police were called to a shooting in the 700 block of Prosper St. near Lawn St.

According to officers, witnesses say two men allegedly walked up to the victim’s house prior to the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene and the shooting is under investigation, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.