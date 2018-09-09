× HPD: Man shot after confronted by robber at a SW Houston apartment community

HOUSTON — A man was shot when confronted by a man who tried to rob him at his apartment, police said.

Houston police were called to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. at the Vista Apartments on Gessner Rd. at Town Park Dr.

The victim was coming home from work when he was approached by a man who demanded money and his property, police said.

According to police, the suspect shot the victim in the chest after he refused to give in to his demands.

The victim managed to walk to his apartment where he called the police. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police said.

HPD said the suspect is still at-large and they do not have any sort of description for him. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call the Houston Police Robbery at 713-308-0700 or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.