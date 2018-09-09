Will ‘Peppermint’ leave sour taste?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - As Hollywood prepares for the fall award season, it’s a slow week of new releases at the theater. Jennifer Garner returns to her butt kicking roots with revenge thriller Peppermint. Can the former Alias star and failed Elektra superhero provide a reason to hit the box office this weekend? AP-Award winning film critic Dustin Chase has that review.

Plus, Ethan Hawke’s third film of 2018 is also playing, Juliet Naked co-starring Rose Byrne and Chris O’Dowd. Also expanding into cinemas this weekend is stylish and transportive indie The Bookshop with Emily Mortimer & Patricia Clarkson. Your guide to weekend entertainment starts here on Flix Fix only at CW39.