Chief Acevedo, police union respond to Ann Coulter’s ‘girl cops lack strength’ comments on Twitter

HOUSTON— Controversial right-winged Republican author Ann Coulter is receiving major backlash from the Twitterverse after her recent comments about female cops.

Coulter took to her Twitter account to voice her opinions of woman officers after a man was fatally shot in his Dallas apartment by a police officer who mistakenly thought it was her own.

“Another example of why there shouldn’t be girl cops. Lacking the strength of a man, girls go straight to fatal force,” Coulter posted.

Police officers from all over flooded Coulter’s timeline in defense of their fellow female counterparts. One of the many comments came from Houston Police Officer Union President, Joe Gamaldi, who called Coulter’s comment ignorant and advised her to get a clue.

“This has to be the most ignorant comment you will see on # twitter this weekend. We have amazing female cops who do an incredible job everyday. I know because my wife is a police officer and actually came to my aid when I was fighting w/ a combative suspect years ago. # getaclue,” said Gamaldi.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo backed his fellow brother in blue exclaiming women officers as second to none and the reason for excellence on the police force.

“Right on point. Women have made policing much better @ houstonpolice is second to none & women are a huge reason for our excellence. Women contribute to our profession daily & successfully serve at all levels of our organization. Heart, guts & integrity is the key, not gender,” said Acevedo.

Coulter has yet to respond or issue an apology for her statements at this time.