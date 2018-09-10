Employee arrested after $4,000, illegal gambling devices reportedly seized at Cypress gas station

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An employee has been arrested and charged after investigators discovered illegal gambling activity at a gas station in the Cypress area, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

The Precinct 4 Regulatory Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a Shell gas station in the 21000 block of West Road after reports of illegal gambling.

Nazir Ahmed, 24, is charged with misdemeanor possession of gambling equipment. The suspect is currently out on bond.

In addition to the criminal charges being filed, investigators reportedly seized approximately $4,000 in suspected gambling proceeds as well as gambling devices and other gambling evidence.

If you know of or suspect a location of illegal gambling, please contact Precinct 4 at 832-927-6161 or online at www.constablepct4.com/regulatory-enforcement-unit. All complaints or tips can be made anonymously.