First African American Miss Universe, former Miss Texas, Chelsi Smith dies at 45

TEXAS— Chelsi Smith, the first African American Miss Universe, died Saturday at her home in Redwood City, California, according to a statement from the organization. She was 45.

Smith became Miss Universe in 1995 after winning Miss USA for the state of Texas.

According to wikipedia, Smith was born in California but was raised in Kingwood, Texas by her grandparents. Smith attended Deer Park High School and San Jacinto College.

Miss Universe released a statement that read in part: