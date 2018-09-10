First African American Miss Universe, former Miss Texas, Chelsi Smith dies at 45

TEXAS— Chelsi Smith, the first African American Miss Universe, died Saturday at her home in Redwood City, California, according to a statement from the organization. She was 45.
Smith became Miss Universe in 1995 after winning Miss USA for the state of Texas.
According to wikipedia, Smith was born in California but was raised in Kingwood, Texas by her grandparents. Smith attended Deer Park High School and San Jacinto College.
Miss Universe released a statement that read in part:
We mourn the loss of Chelsi Smith, who is gone way too soon. She was special to so many. May you Rest In Peace, Chelsi.
Chelsi won Miss USA in 1995 representing the state of Texas. She was also named Miss Congeniality that year.
Chelsi was the first African American woman to win the state’s title.
Chelsi went on to represent the USA at Miss Universe where she won the crown.
An incredibly bright woman, role model and friend. We love you, Chelsi.
