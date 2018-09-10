× HPD: Four shot over cell phone; woman heard saying ‘If you want your cell phone back you will fight me’

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after five men and four women were involved in a shootout over a cell phone Sunday in southeast Houston.

Police responded to a shooting call at a shopping center parking lot at W. Fuqua and Hiram Clarke around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, four women were arguing at a night club when one of the women took another woman’s phone and allegedly said “if you want your cell phone back you will fight me!” The victim called her brother and arranged to meet at a near by parking lot with the other group to fight. During the fight someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

One man was shot in the abdomen and rushed to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition. Three others were shot in the leg, arm and foot and taken to various hospitals.

Police are searching for the shooter.