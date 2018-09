Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Monday, September 10th, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting your week started off right. We're starting with a Flash Flood Watch in our area. She has your full forecast.

Plus, officers fatally shoot a woman accused of murdering a man. Not to mention the latest in sports. Click play to check it out!