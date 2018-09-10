Man critically injured after shooter opens fire inside Greenspoint-area liquor store, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a possible shooter after a man was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night in the Greenspoint area.

Officers responded to a liquor store in the 17500 block of Imperial Valley Drive around 7:40 p.m.

Investigators said an armed man entered the store and — for some unknown reason — started firing. At least one person was hit during the shooting, police said.

The victim was later identified as Carlos Burnett, 45. He was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 30s, left the store on foot toward Greens Road. He was wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and white shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.