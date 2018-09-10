× Man stabbed during argument in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the chest during an argument in southeast Houston Sunday.

Around 11 p.m. police responded to a stabbing call at a gas station on San Felipe at 610.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was arguing with another man when he was stabbed in the chest. It is unclear if the man drove himself to the gas station or if he was brought there by a friend.

The man was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious but stable condition.