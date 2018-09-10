Monday marks beginning of National Suicide Prevention Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, marking the start of National Suicide Prevention Week.

According to the World Health Organization, 800,000 people by die suicide globally.

That's one person every 40 seconds annually.

Suicide rates in the U.S have risen 25% in the last 20 years, and in the past decade, suicide rates among people ages 10 to 17 have increased by more than 70%.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255



The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. Get resources for yourself or be the difference for a loved one by offering support and understanding.