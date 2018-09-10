× Triple fatal shooting at White Castle

Detroit, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three men were found shot dead inside of the lobby of a White Castle fast-food restaurant on Detroit’s west side Sunday morning.

The men were discovered at the restaurant in the 6000 block of W. Warren at 12:22 a.m.

According to Detroit police, when officers arrived to the scene the three unidentified men, who are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, were found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Police say handguns were also recovered from inside of the lobby area of the restaurant, and bullet holes where in the windows.

No additional information is immediately available on the shooters. This is an ongoing investigation.